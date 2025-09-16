Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Earns Eight Wins Against Oakland City

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faced Oakland City in a dual-styles doubleheader, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors won four singles matches in their first competitions of the day. Vincent Lu and Logan Tomovski earned straight-set victories. Felipe De La Hormaza’s match was won in three sets, with the second set going to a tie-breaker with a four-point final tiebreaker. Lucas Ranciaro defeated his opponent, also going to a second-set tiebreaker ending in a four-point tiebreaker.

The APSU Govs continued the doubleheader with a pair of wins in doubles. Rohan Loubser and Lu defeated their opponents 6-3. Glen Arnet and Ranciaro defeated their opponent, 6-2.

During the doubles matches, there was a rain and lightning delay that set the tournament back an hour. After the delay, the match day continued, and the doubles play resumed.

Due to the weather delay, a second set of doubles was played, and the second set of singles was canceled. The second set of doubles was won by Loubser and Tomovski 6-2, and Ranciaro and Lu 6-0.

Austin Peay vs. Oakland City

Singles

Jose Andres Perez Perez def. Rohan Loubser, 6-4, 2-6, 14-12

Juanes Pinto def. Glen Arnet, 7-5, 6-4

Vincent Lu def. Louki Nivarlet, 6-4, 6-3

Logan Tomovski def. Aleksander Ivancevic, 7-5, 6-3

Felipe De La Hormaza def. Luis Cordoba, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-4

Lucas Ranciaro def. Nelson Ramos, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-8

Sebastian Bahamondes def. Bodi van Galen 7-6, 7-5

Doubles

Rohan Loubser / Vincent Lu def. Nelson Ramos / Jose Andres Perez Perez 6-3

Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro def. Louki Nivarlet / Micheal Wassef 6-2

Juanes Pinto / Luis Córdoba def. Logan Tomovski / Felipe De La Hormaza 6-4

Doubles

Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Nelson Ramos / Jose Andres Perez Perez 6-2

Lucas Ranciaro / Vincent Lu def. Samarbir Sidhu / Louki Nivarlet 6-0

Juanes Pinto / Micheal Wassef def. Felipe De La Hormaza / Bodi van Glen 2-6

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will continue their fall preseason on the road at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, October 9th-12th, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Govs will not return to a home match until the spring opener on March 7th.