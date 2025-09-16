74.9 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Earns Eight Wins Against Oakland City

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Shines at Home Against Oakland City. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faced Oakland City in a dual-styles doubleheader, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

The Governors won four singles matches in their first competitions of the day. Vincent Lu and Logan Tomovski earned straight-set victories. Felipe De La Hormaza’s match was won in three sets, with the second set going to a tie-breaker with a four-point final tiebreaker. Lucas Ranciaro defeated his opponent, also going to a second-set tiebreaker ending in a four-point tiebreaker. 

The APSU Govs continued the doubleheader with a pair of wins in doubles. Rohan Loubser and Lu defeated their opponents 6-3. Glen Arnet and Ranciaro defeated their opponent, 6-2. 

During the doubles matches, there was a rain and lightning delay that set the tournament back an hour. After the delay, the match day continued, and the doubles play resumed. 

Due to the weather delay, a second set of doubles was played, and the second set of singles was canceled. The second set of doubles was won by Loubser and Tomovski 6-2, and Ranciaro and Lu 6-0. 

Austin Peay vs. Oakland City 

Singles  

Jose Andres Perez Perez def. Rohan Loubser, 6-4, 2-6, 14-12

Juanes Pinto def. Glen Arnet, 7-5, 6-4

Vincent Lu def. Louki Nivarlet, 6-4, 6-3

Logan Tomovski def. Aleksander Ivancevic, 7-5, 6-3

Felipe De La Hormaza def. Luis Cordoba, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-4

Lucas Ranciaro def. Nelson Ramos, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-8

Sebastian Bahamondes def. Bodi van Galen 7-6, 7-5

Doubles 

Rohan Loubser / Vincent Lu def. Nelson Ramos / Jose Andres Perez Perez 6-3

Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro def. Louki Nivarlet / Micheal Wassef 6-2

Juanes Pinto / Luis Córdoba def. Logan Tomovski / Felipe De La Hormaza 6-4

Doubles

Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Nelson Ramos / Jose Andres Perez Perez 6-2

Lucas Ranciaro / Vincent Lu def. Samarbir Sidhu / Louki Nivarlet 6-0 

Juanes Pinto / Micheal Wassef def. Felipe De La Hormaza / Bodi van Glen 2-6 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will continue their fall preseason on the road at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, October 9th-12th, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Govs will not return to a home match until the spring opener on March 7th. 

