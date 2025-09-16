Fort Campbell Welcomes International Students for Military Occupational Specialties Recruitment Event

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) instruct international students about their different military occupational specialties (MOS) in a recruitment event at the Sabalauski Air Assault School (TSAAS), Fort Campbell, KY, September 11th, 2025.

The exchange students come from all over the world. This year at Fort Campbell we have students here from Italy, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. They are placed with host parents according to who is best suited to them, but many find interest in their host parent’s military career once they meet and find out more about them. Some host parents are also working in unique fields that coincide with the student’s interests.

“We have one student from Germany who was really into aviation, and he was the only kid that I’ve ever seen who was into aviation. We are an aviation base, which would be a great place for him to be,” said Ashley Martin, a local coordinator for Academic Year in America.

The students have many hobbies including robotics, music, and photography. The event showcased many different jobs Soldiers in the United States Army have, which meant there was a little bit of something for everybody that they were fascinated by.

Giacomo, an Italian high school on the robotics team got to get inside of a huge military construction vehicle and learn about its controls and uses from a combat engineer.

Ashley mentioned “We had a girl last year that thought that the only reason people joined the United States military was to shoot things.”

By showing the students the multifaceted work Soldiers do, they learn that many kinds of people can play a role in working for the military. Living on base gave them a great sense of the patriotism the people of the United States hold.

Part of the program is for the students to experience the United States of America and expand their world view. “When you think of the quintessential American experience, the military is a great way to show them,” Ashley Martin said.

These students will take these lessons and experiences back home with them and be the future of how other countries view the United States. They will tell their friends and families about their visit and grow up to be the next generation of leaders.

“The thought here is that we’re changing the international impression of the U.S. military, by showing them.” Ashley expressed. “They’ll say ‘That’s not how it is, I’ve lived there for a year!’ when they go back.”

The Soldiers showed them doing much more than just shooting. They got a little taste of all the extra kind of work they do. They pulled around casualties on sleds, listened to the 101st Airborne Division band play music, and used all kinds of electronics and equipment different Soldiers use on a daily basis.

One of their favorites was the CH-47 “Chinook”, stepping inside one and getting into the cockpit. They got to see it take off and feel the force of the rotorwash push down on them and hear how loud it is in person.

After going to all the stations with different Army branches, they went to rappel at TSAAS. The instructors there saw to their safety and they taught them rappelling techniques as well as how to utilize their gear.

By the end of the day, many foreign students reported feeling more informed and inspired. Some expressed interest in staying longer if they could. Others said they would miss the United States back in their home countries.

If you wish to learn more about the Academic Year program, go to www.academicyear.org