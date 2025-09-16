Hopkinsville Community College Constitution Day Program Set for September 17th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College will hold its annual celebration of the United States Constitution on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, at noon at the Emerging Technologies Building, Anderson Hall. John P. Davis, Ph.D., HCC professor of history and division chair, will present “Magna Carta and the Roots of Anglo-American Constitutional Thought.” – Hopkinsville Community College will hold its annual celebration of the United States Constitution on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, at noon at the Emerging Technologies Building, Anderson Hall. John P. Davis, Ph.D., HCC professor of history and division chair, will present “Magna Carta and the Roots of Anglo-American Constitutional Thought.”

Historians have traditionally identified the Magna Carta, signed in 1215, as a break with the past, a milepost for ideas of liberty and the rights of man. Davis will survey the events, issues, and ideas that predated the signing of this “Great Charter,” and King John’s initial acknowledgment, signing, and recension of the document.

The Magna Carta set the stage for the landed nobility to confront the King in 1215. Rather than merely a break with the past, the Magna Carta signified of an achievement or milestone in English and Western legal thought. The event drew on ideas that had been constructed gradually from multiple sources over centuries.

The program is free of charge and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.