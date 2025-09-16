Kenwood High School Hosts 3rd Annual Back to School Bash with Big Community Turnout

Clarksville, TN – Families came out in big numbers for Kenwood High School’s 3rd Annual Back to School Bash, an event hosted by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), Families in Transition (FIT), Foster Support, and other community partners, that featured music, fun and games, free school supplies, and much more.

FIT’s liaison to CMCSS, Donna Brann said the event was in part to raise awareness of the FIT program and its efforts to support students in our community who are experiencing homelessness.

There was food being served inside and out, along with inflatables, face-painting, a dunking booth, and other fun activities for the families.

Several vendors were on site, sharing information about various programs and services. Students could also take advantage of free haircuts, backpacks, etc.

Megen Reynolds, CMCSS’s Lead District Social Worker said our district has approved 1,400 students for the FIT program this year. “We are still looking for certain types of donated items, but, it’s not just our homeless students who will be taking part in the Bash”, Reynolds said. “We have community tables and lots of resource tables that can benefit many of our families, and we’re expecting a big crowd today. More than 2,500 attended last year’s event.”

Lines were long as families checked in, with students who arrived early enjoying free snow cones, and a touch-a-truck sort of atmosphere outside, thanks to the support of Clarksville Fire Rescue and others. Inside, families could check out the Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, the magic show, or the balloon animals.

CMCSS Director Dr Jean Luna-Vedder was very pleased with the turnout and the show of support from so many community partners.

Photo Gallery