Nashville Sounds Offense Stalled in 3-1 Defeat Against Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – Alexander Cornielle punched out six batters over 5.0 innings during his second Triple-A start, but the Nashville Sounds offense was held to five hits in a 3-1 loss to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday from Louisville Slugger Field. – Alexander Cornielle punched out six batters over 5.0 innings during his second Triple-A start, but the Nashville Sounds offense was held to five hits in a 3-1 loss to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday from Louisville Slugger Field.

Steward Berroa extended his Sounds season-high on-base streak to six games, while Raynel Delgado recorded the lone multi-hit performance for Nashville.

In the bottom of the first, the Bats took the lead off Cornielle. Blake Dunn and Hector Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

After Louisville scored another run against Cornielle in the bottom of the third, Nashville responded with a run in the top of the fifth. Berroa and Tyler Black smacked back-to-back doubles off Bats reliever Reiver Sanmartin, moving the score, 3-1.

The Sounds went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing a 3-1 win for the Bats.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings (5-3, 4.12) takes the ball for Nashville on Wednesday. First pitch from Louisville Slugger Field is set for 11:05am CT.