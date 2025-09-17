APSU Soccer to Face Bellarmine in First ASUN Match of the Season at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a scoreless shutout at Western Kentucky on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play against Bellarmine with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (0-5-3) played to its third draw of the season – second-straight – at Western Kentucky on Thursday, with sophomore midfielder Kaylee Hansen leading the APSU Govs with two shots on goal in the match. Junior keeper Lauryn Berry has had a great year between the pipes so far this season, and added six saves to her career total against the Hilltoppers. She now has 126 career saves, which is tied for the eighth-most by any APSU keeper in program history.

Bellarmine (6-0-2) is coming off a 1-0 win at Kennesaw State on Sunday and is the only ASUN team with an unbeaten record this season. The Knights come into Thursday’s match without their team-leading scorer, McKenzie Carle, as she was issued a red card in the Knights’ previous match. The APSU Govs look to take advantage of the opportunity and push their attack as they still look for their first goal of the season.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the fourth meeting between the Govs and the Knights.

The APSU Govs are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-60-30 all-time on the road.

Thursday’s match marks the fifth time the Govs have played on September 18th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on September 18th is 2-2-0.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at home against Chattanooga in 2016, where the Govs won by a score of 3-2 before opening conference play.

The APSU Govs won their last conference opener in 2024 against Bellarmine, winning by a score of 1-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University secured its third win against Bellarmine, marking its first victory since September 19th, 2024.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

