Best of Clarksville 2025 – 29 Years of Celebration, Community Spirit, and Local Impact

Clarksville, TN – The countdown is on for one of Clarksville’s most anticipated annual traditions! The 29th annual Best of Clarksville is set to take over Governor’s Square Mall on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

For nearly three decades, this high-energy event has shined a spotlight on the businesses, organizations, and individuals that make Clarksville extraordinary—all while raising millions for local nonprofits.

Every year, 3,000 to 4,000 residents pour into the event to sample local flavors, meet community leaders, enjoy live entertainment, and—most importantly—cast their votes for their favorite businesses across dozens of categories. Unlike many awards shows, the Best of Clarksville is 100% people-powered, with attendees deciding the winners on-site in real time.

The impact is more than just bragging rights. In 2024 alone, the Best of Clarksville raised $127,000 for local nonprofit organizations, with 100% of proceeds donated directly back into the community. Over its 29-year history, the event has generated well over $1 million in charitable support, cementing its reputation as not only a celebration of excellence but also one of the most impactful fundraisers in the region.

“Best of Clarksville is more than a celebration—it’s a tradition of giving back,” said Brandon Bridges, Board Member. “This event is proof of what happens when businesses, nonprofits, and neighbors unite for a common cause: a stronger, better Clarksville.”

Event Highlights

29 Years Strong : A beloved Clarksville tradition since 1996.

Massive Community Impact : $127,000 raised in 2024 alone; over $1 million donated to nonprofits.

Family-Friendly Fun : Live voting, music, entertainment, food samples, and activities for all ages.

Winners by the People: Attendees decide the winners across dozens of categories on-site.

Tickets

Advance Tickets : $10.00 (available online until 5:00pm on event day)

At-the-Gate Tickets : $15.00

Kids 12 & Under: Free admission

Stay Connected

This year promises to be bigger, better, and more impactful than ever. Mark your calendars now and get ready to celebrate Clarksville’s best—while making a difference where it matters most.

About Best of Clarksville

Since 1996, Best of Clarksville has recognized and celebrated the region’s top businesses and organizations. Each October, thousands of residents come together to nominate, attend, and vote—creating both a festive community celebration and a powerful fundraising tradition. With 100% of proceeds benefiting local nonprofits, the event has become one of Clarksville’s largest and most impactful annual gatherings.

For more information, visit www.bestofclarksville.org

Photos from Last Year’s Best of Clarksville