Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Area-Wide Water Outage for Fort Campbell Boulevard, Cunningham Lane, Concord Drive vicinities

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an overnight water outage on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, at 10:00pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Cunningham Lane, Concord Drive, Bunker Hill Road and Meadowbrook Drive vicinities for water valve replacement work.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following streets and roads.

Fort Campbell Boulevard (Cunningham Lane to Maple Street)

Cunningham Lane (Fort Campbell Boulevard to Armistead Drive)

Concord Drive (Fort Campbell Boulevard to Bunker Hill Road)

Meadowbrook Drive

Bunker Hill Road (Concord Drive to 7 Bunker Hill Road)

The water valve work will be done at the intersection of Concord Drive and Bunker Hill Road and the following roads will also be closed overnight beginning at 5:00pm.

Concord Drive closed from Meadowbrook Drive to Richmond Drive.

Bunker Hill Road closed from Donelson Drive to Concord Drive.

Concord Drive traffic will be detoured to Fort Campbell Boulevard, and West Bel Air Boulevard and Bunker Hill Road traffic will be detoured to Donelson Drive. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route if possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, September 19th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com