Clarksville Police Confirm Double Homicide-Suicide in Idlewood Drive Deaths

Clarksville, TN – On September 16th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence at 625 Idlewood Drive where three individuals were found deceased.

Following the investigation, and in coordination with the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office, it has been determined that this was a double homicide/suicide.

Scott Powers and his wife, Kathryn Powers, tragically lost their lives at the hands of their son, Michael Powers, who then took his own life.

This is a heartbreaking situation, and our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected.

At this time, there is no additional information available for release. Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.