Clarksville Women’s Expo Returns Saturday with Special Guest Tracy Kornet

Women of Clarksville ExpoClarksville, TN – The annual Women of Clarksville Expo is scheduled for this Saturday, September 20th, 2025, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. This year, the Expo will focus on women’s health and wellness, offering free admission and parking.

Tracy Kornet, a seven-time Emmy award-winning lead news anchor, host, and writer for WSMV4 in Nashville, will be a special guest. Ms. Kornet will lead “Lady Talk” sessions throughout the Expo, covering vital topics such as menopause, nutrition, and stress management.

Attendees can also explore over fifty vendors and food trucks. Don’t miss the chance to win amazing prizes, including a king-size bed with linens, a washer and dryer, and a set of tires.

To save time at the door, pre-registration on EventBrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-clarksville-expo-tickets-1514009466069?aff=oddtdtcreator

All attendees, including those with handicap parking needs, are required to park at the CMCSS building (1312 Hwy 48). The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will provide free bus services from the parking lot to the Expo.

