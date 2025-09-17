Early Voting Begins September 17th for Montgomery County’s October 7th Special Primary Election

Montgomery County, TN – Citizens in Montgomery County are encouraged to utilize the early voting period for the October 7th, 2025, Special Primary Election to select nominees to fill the vacancy in the United States House of Representatives, District 7.

Tennessee has been ranked number one in the nation for election integrity for the fourth year in a row, and early voting is a safe and secure way to cast a ballot before Election Day.

“This is an important election, and every vote will matter,” said Amanda Joslin, the Montgomery County Administrator of Elections. “Go vote during early voting or on Election Day and help decide who will represent your party in the race for the 7th Congressional District.”

Early voting runs through October 2nd, and voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“Election officials throughout the 7th Congressional district are working hard to ensure voters can cast their ballots,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage all eligible voters to take part in shaping the choices for this important congressional race.”

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov, or contact the Montgomery County Election Commission at 931.648.5707.