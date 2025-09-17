Fort Campbell Extends Gate 7 Closure, Announces Ripcord Road Shutdown on September 22nd

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell closed Gate 7 on September 2nd, 2025, to all traffic. The extended closure is needed to conduct repairs and to help reduce the impact of flooding at the gate. Additionally, Ripcord Road will close between Glider Road and 59th Street for repairs on September 22nd.

Gate 7 remains closed to all traffic. Commercial vehicle traffic, including food trucks, will proceed to Gate 10 to access the installation. School buses bringing student athletes from schools off-post to compete in sporting events on Fort Campbell will proceed to TC Freeman Gate (Gate 4). RVs and campers can use any gate during the closure. Gate 5 is open 5:00am – 9:00pm Monday – Friday and will close weekends, holidays, and training holidays during the closure.

Work has begun on Ripcord Road with occasional lane closures and will close to all through traffic on September 22nd for approximately one month. Detour signs will be in place and workers will direct traffic during any temporary lane closures.

“Construction efforts are coming along nicely,” explained Matthew Brackett, Directorate of Public Works Director. “The overall project is progressing well, and we have been informed about readily available resources that can provide a benefit in streamlining the project and potentially reduce the amount of time for closures. We do not have a projected end date for the project at this time, and we recognize the inconvenience these necessary repairs may cause and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to enhance these vital infrastructure areas. Thank you for your understanding as we strive to create safer and more efficient roadways for all.”

During the repairs, everyone should be prepared to add extra time to their commute to and from Fort Campbell. For the latest gate hours use the My Army Post App or visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/gate-hours.