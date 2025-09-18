Clarksville’s APSU to Hold National Security Lectures with Dr. Bruce Bechtol on North Korea and Iran

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Institute for National Security and Military Studies will host Dr. Bruce E. Bechtol Jr., a leading expert on North Korea and Iran, for two events on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025.

Bechtol will deliver a student talk from 1:00pm – 2:30pm in the Morgan University Center Room 307, followed by an evening lecture for the public at Old Glory Distilling Co. Doors open at 5:00pm with complimentary food and a cash bar.

A former Marine and professor of political science, Bechtol is widely recognized for his research on North Korea’s role in developing Iran’s military capabilities, including ballistic missiles and hardened underground facilities.

A former intelligence officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency and faculty member at multiple U.S. and Korean military institutions, he has authored several influential books and dozens of peer-reviewed articles on international security.

“I’m excited to visit the Clarksville area, a community with strong military ties and a deep respect for national defense,” Bechtol said. “I look forward to sharing insights into how North Korea’s assistance to Iran is shaping modern threats — knowledge especially relevant here, where so many understand the cost and importance of strategic readiness.”

Dr. Rich Mifsud, director of APSU’s Institute for National Security and Military Studies, said the event underscores the institute’s mission to connect students and the community with timely expertise.

“Bringing nationally recognized voices on security and defense to APSU ensures that our students, along with the broader Clarksville community, gain vital insight into the complexities of global threats,” Mifsud said.

Dr. Dlynn Williams, dean of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, said these opportunities strengthen both scholarship and security awareness.

“We are fortunate to host experts like Dr. Bechtol,” Williams said. “Staying current on how adversaries develop capabilities and proliferate weapons is essential to safeguarding our nation and supporting the communities that serve it.”

The discussion is sponsored by APSU’s Institute for National Security and Military Studies as part of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences’ Brewing Awareness Series, which delivers emerging scholarly information to the Clarksville community.

To learn more about the institute, including its bachelor of science program, visit their website.