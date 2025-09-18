Farm to Table Dinner Showcases Locally Sourced Food at Iron and Elder Farm

Clarksville, TN – More than 100 others joined Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and First Lady Cindy Pitts at Clarksville’s annual Farm to Table Dinner, held this year at Michael and Regina Hampton’s Iron and Elder Farm.

“This is where the vendors from the Downtown Market come together,” Mayor Pitts said. “We have a caterer that prepares the food using a variety of fruits, vegetables, and meats, and everyone gets together to have a good time.

“Everything featured tonight has been locally grown or raised, and that is a hallmark of the Downtown Market – all items have to be locally sourced. Tonight’s caterer, Smoked Goodies, fairly new in Clarksville, is doing a great job with the food.”

Clarksville Downtown Commons’ April Sialana said, “This is the second year we’ve brought the Farm to Table Dinner out to the property of one of our farmers. The Downtown Market happens every Saturday from Mother’s Day through the first week of October. And, this dinner really allows the community to know who our farmers are, see where the food comes from, and watch it go from the farm to the plate.

“Smoked Goodies has been amazing. They’ve been working hard with the farmers for weeks, collecting all the ingredients to bring this together. We have brisket, pulled pork, lots of fresh vegetables, and come cakes and cookies, all made with local ingredients.”

Michael Hampton said this year was the first time he and Regina had hosted. “We’re looking forward to a great time. I think we have 120 – 130 people here tonight. We were at the Downtown Market this morning selling fresh produce and meat, and now we’re excited to enjoy the evening. It has been a long but enjoyable day.”

Photo Gallery