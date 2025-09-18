Nashville Sounds Smash 18 Hits in 15-4 Victory Over Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds offense exploded for a season-high 18 hits in a 15-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday from Louisville Sluggers Field. Brandon Lockridge connected with four hits and drove in a season-high four runs, while Eric Haase earned a season-high of three hits while driving in two runs. – The Nashville Sounds offense exploded for a season-high 18 hits in a 15-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday from Louisville Sluggers Field. Brandon Lockridge connected with four hits and drove in a season-high four runs, while Eric Haase earned a season-high of three hits while driving in two runs.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Bats starter Chase Petty. Daz Cameron led off with a double and came around to score on a double from Lockridge. After Lockridge stole third, he plated on a base hit by Oliver Dunn to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Nashville continued to wear down Petty in the top of the second, putting up the second-most runs the Sounds have scored in an inning this year with six. Ethan Murray and Steward Berroa notched back-to-back singles, while Cameron worked a walk to load the bases.

Berroa’s base hit extended his on-base streak to eight games and hitting streak to five games. Lockridge sent a bases clearing double to center, moving the score, 5-0. Tyler Black walked, and Jeferson Quero blasted a three-run homer to left, increasing Nashville’s lead to 8-0.

After the Bats scratched across three runs in the bottom of the second, the Sounds offense woke back up in the top of the fourth off Louisville reliever Brandon Komar. Quero led off with a single and scored on a two-run blast by Anthony Seigler to make it a 10-3 ballgame.

With Dunn at third and Haase at second, Berroa scored Dunn on a sacrifice fly and Cameron later allowed Haase to plate on a single to make it 12-3.

In the top of the fifth, Nashville got to Louisville reliever Joel Valdez. Quero and Dunn both reached base on a fielder’s choice to put runners at first and third. Haase laced a double to left, scoring both runners and putting the Sounds up 14-3.

The Sounds scored their final run of the game in the top of the sixth. Berroa walked and Lockridge singled to put runners on first and third. Black grounded into a fielder’s choice, letting Berroa score from third and increase the lead, 15-3.

Louisville created a run in the bottom of the ninth but went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 15-4 victory for Nashville.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.72) takes the ball for the Sounds on Friday looking for the team’s third consecutive win. First pitch from Louisville Sluggers Field is set for 6:15pm CT.