Second Street Closure Set for September 19th in Downtown Clarksville for Courthouse Roof Work

Montgomery County Historic Montgomery County Historic Courthouse Roof Project
Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the Clarksville Street Department, will be closing Second Street between Franklin Street and Commerce Street starting at 6:30am on Friday, September 19th, 2025, to facilitate roof replacement on the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse.

The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 4:00pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will block this segment of the street and street parking. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan an alternate route

