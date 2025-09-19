Tennessee Colleges Waive Application Fees During September for Students

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) wants you to know that many colleges and universities across the state are waiving application fees for students who apply during the month of September!

As part of Tennessee College Application and Exploration Month, over 40 Tennessee colleges and universities are offering fee waivers to help students take the first step toward higher education. This statewide initiative is designed to build excitement and awareness around the college-going process.

Families can visit the College for TN website to view a full list of fee waiver dates and any codes they may need. The site also offers step-by-step instructional videos to guide students through each college’s application process.

Starting early gives students a meaningful boost toward their college and career goals. THEC is also encouraging high school seniors to apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship in September—a critical step for college-going students in Tennessee.

Apply Now for Tennessee Promise

The deadline to apply for Tennessee Promise is November 3rd, 2025—but students shouldn’t wait! Applying in September ensures early access to tuition-free opportunities at colleges and technical institutions across the state.

Students can use the TN Promise scholarship at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 24 colleges of applied technology, and other eligible four-year public and private institutions offering associate degree programs.

Applying for TN Promise is simple. Students and families just need to create a TSAC Student Portal account at CollegeforTN.org to get started.

To learn more about Tennessee Promise, visit CollegeforTN.org/tnpromise.

Explore, Apply, Succeed with CollegeforTN Resources

During TN College Application & Exploration Month, students and families are encouraged to use the TN College Application Fee Waiver Video Toolkit, which provides step-by-step guidance and helps Tennessee high school seniors take advantage of free in-state college applications.

The new TN College Application Fee Waiver Toolkit brings together application links and fee waiver information for 40 participating universities and colleges this year in one easy-to-use document.

Families, students, and school staff can access that toolkit here: Fee Waiver Toolkit PDF.

All Grades & Community Encouraged to Participate

TN College Application & Exploration Month isn’t just for high school seniors. Students at every grade level can begin building excitement for their future.

The full suite of Next Guides available on CollegeForTN.org offers age-appropriate resources for every grade level, making college and career exploration both accessible and exciting for students.

Elementary guides use fun activities to spark curiosity while introducing career paths and clusters. The middle school guides help students discover their strengths and begin preparing for high school. High school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors each have a guide tailored for exploring majors, comparing college options, or mapping out a course plan that keeps them on track for their future goals.

Information about Tennessee’s College Application & Exploration Month will be provided to all public high schools and made available through school counselors.

Additional resources, including webinars, videos, flyers, posters, and more are accessible on CollegeForTN.org to support schools, students and families.

About CollegeforTN

CollegeforTN is Tennessee’s statewide college access and financial aid platform, working to simplify the path to higher education for students and families. They offer free tools and guidance tailored to TN Promise, the FAFSA, admissions, and career planning.

Have questions about College Application and Exploration Month? Email collegefor.TN@tn.gov.

About the Tennessee Higher Education Commission

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission was created in 1967 by the Tennessee General Assembly. The Commission develops, implements, evaluates postsecondary education policies and programs in Tennessee while coordinating the state’s systems of higher education, and is relentlessly focused on increasing the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary credential.