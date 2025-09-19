101st Airborne Division Hosts Color Casing, ‘Honor Eagle’ Ceremony at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) hosted its color casing ceremony on September 19th, 2025, ahead of its upcoming deployment in support of Joint Task Force – Southern Border.

The ceremony featured a presentation by the color guard and casing of the unit’s flag and banners. The ceremony represented the upcoming movement of the Division’s headquarters to a deployed environment and recognize the commitment of the unit’s Soldiers.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as we prepare for our next mission, leading the Joint Task Force – Southern Border,” said Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “This casing of the colors symbolizes our transition from a period focused and rigorously training to now take a critical, demanding operation.”

Additionally, the Division also welcomed Col. Joseph Katz during the “Honor Eagle” portion of the ceremony. Katz becomes the Division’s newest Deputy Commanding Officer for Support. He has held multiple positions of command, include the 25th Infantry Division Artillery from June 2022 to June 2024, and was the executive officer to the Commanding General of U.S. Forces Command (FORSCOM) from July 2024 to July 2025.

“I fought to get back to Fort Campbell because of the community here, because of the people who make this what it is,” said Katz. “This is a heck of a division, and it’s this community that Soldiers want to be a part of, that Soldiers want to serve around and in.”