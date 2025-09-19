APSU Volleyball Falls 3-1 to Bradley in Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic Opener

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Bradley, Friday, to open Western Kentucky’s Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic.

Bradley began the first set quickly, going up 15-8 on Austin Peay (1-9). A kill by Lauren Wallace followed by a Braves error would get the Governors as close as 15-10, but Bradley extended their lead to as many as 10 at 23-13. The APSU Govs fought off a set point, but the 25-15 first set win went to the Braves.

The two teams went back-and-forth to open the second set, but Bradley took a 10-7 lead to force an Austin Peay State University timeout. The APSU Govs fought back, tying the set at 16-16 with a kill by Taly Cloyd.

The Governors and the Braves exchanged shots, tying the set again at 19, but Austin Peay State University ended the set on a 6-2 run, including kills by Cloyd and Reaghan Larkin, with a block by Peyton Liming and Dayan Malavé, to give the APSU Govs the 25-21 second set win.

Bradley took control of the third set, going up 18-9 on the Governors. A kill by Wallace would allow APSU to get as close as seven at 22-15, but the Braves took the 25-16 third set win. The Braves carried their momentum into the fourth set, leading 21-12 to force an APSU timeout.

The Governors went on a 5-0 run, including a kill by Remmi Cooke, a block by Wallace, and a service ace from Addi Hultquist, to get within five at 23-18, but consecutive kills by the Braves would give them the 25-19 fourth set win for the 3-1 match.

Match Points

Reaghan Larkin led with 11 kills, and Lauren Wallace had 10.

Sarah Butler had 22 assists.

Reagan Anderson led with 16 digs, and Wallace had a career-high 13.

Dayan Malavé had four blocks.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its stay at the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic with a Saturday 1:30pm match against Western Kentucky.