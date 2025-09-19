Austin Peay State University Football to Play Marshall Thundering Herd on September 14th, 2030

Clarksville, TN – Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon has announced an agreement for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team to travel to Marshall for a game in Huntington, West Virginia, during the 2030 season.

The Week 3 game is scheduled for September 14th, 2030, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and Thundering Herd.

“I am excited to add this game against Marshall to our football program’s schedule,” said Harmon. “It is important for our football program to compete at the highest level, and this game gives us another opportunity to do just that. I am also glad we were able to work with my friend, former Austin Peay State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison, in getting this game on the schedule; it will be a great day for the Govs in West Virginia!”

Austin Peay State University recently picked up their first win against an FBS opponent in 38 years when they beat Middle Tennessee, 34-14, to open the 2025 season in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Previously, the APSU Govs’ only other victory against an FBS opponent was when they defeated Kansas State, 26-22, during the opening week of the 1987 season.

“We’re excited to add another quality opponent to our future football schedule,” said former APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, and current Marshall VP and Director of Athletics, Gerald Harrison. “Austin Peay State University’s football program has been on the rise and recently joined the United Athletic Conference, which is a very competitive league. Like Marshall, the Governors have a passionate fan base, and I’m confident they will travel well to Huntington and have a positive economic impact on our community.

“There’s also something personal about the opportunity to play at Austin Peay State University, as they gave me my first opportunity to be an athletics director. APSU President Mike Licari is phenomenal, and Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon served as a Deputy AD during my time in Clarksville. The opportunity to welcome them to The Joan and to Marshall is truly a treat.”

In addition to the 2030 contest at Marshall, Austin Peay State University has future nonconference contests scheduled against Vanderbilt, Morehead State, and North Dakota State during the 2026 season, and a game at Samford in 2028.

