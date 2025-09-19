Joe Maynard Hosts Congressional Candidate Matt Van Epps at Shelby’s Trio

Clarksville, TN – Joe Maynard, owner of Shelby’s Trio, introduced Matt Van Epps, a candidate for Congress in Tennessee’s 7th District, at an August campaign event. “I spent time with Matt recently, and what I learned is that he is a good man,” Maynard said. “And a good man is what we need in Washington, D.C., so Matt come on up here and say a few words …”

Van Epps, a West Point Grad, is part of the “Class of 9/11” who entered during a time of peace and graduated during a time of war. He’s also a decorated combat veteran who flew Apache attack helicopters.

“We took the fight to the enemy,” Van Epps said. “I was eventually selected for the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and being here is like coming home. I lived in Clarksville for a little over five years – what an amazing place. This is our home base, and you all are a part of our team here, and we are so thankful. What an incredible place.

“We are honored and humbled by this outpouring of support. Thanks to Joe and PJ Maynard for hosting us in this beautiful spot. And, we’re so excited to be here with our team and all of these patriots as we press forward to take our vision to Congress, and to fight on behalf of all of us …”

After leaving service, Van Epps worked in Veteran Services, the Department of Transportation, and most recently in the Governor’s office as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services, where he oversaw 400 employees, $2 billion in assets, and a $250 million operating budget. “We won a top workplace award,” Van Epps said. “I like to say we were doing DOGE before DOGE – driving government efficiency.

He introduced his wife, Meg, Managing Editor of the Nashville Business Journal, and talked about their hopes for their daughter Amelia’s future. He still wears the uniform, serving in the National Guard as a Lt. Col. / Deputy Brigade Commander.

He also spoke of his family’s humble beginnings, work ethic, and commitment to service.”Neither of my parents went to college, but they worked really hard and raised us on faith, family and freedom,” Van Epps continued. “My brother and I are both West Point graduates because of their hard work and dedication. Working-class families are so core to who I am. We need to make it easier for them to live in prosperity, opportunity, and security.”

Matt’s plan for Tennessee: Close the border and deport illegals, put working families first, keep biological men out of women’s sports, stand up for our farmers, back our veterans and service members, and keep America safe with peace through strength.

Van Epps has received the endorsement of Congressman Mark Green – “Matt is a decorated combat veteran, a relentless fighter, a principled conservative, and exactly the kind of leader the 7th District deserves as its voice in Washington.”

