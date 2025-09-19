TWRA Spotlights Governor Bill Lee’s Hunting and Fishing Day Proclamation

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is highlighting Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s proclamation recognizing National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD), which is observed on Saturday, September 27th, 2025.

NHFD also coincides with the launch of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in select counties. Check the 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide for specific season regulations and visit TNWildlife.org for more information on events and opportunities to get involved.

TWRA’s Executive Director Jason Maxedon presented the proclamation at the August Commission Meeting. “We are thankful for Governor Lee, who, as a sportsman, recognizes what hunting and fishing has meant to generations of Tennesseans and their importance as we move forward.

We are grateful to the hunters, anglers, and boaters in the state of Tennessee who purchase licenses supporting wildlife conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreational opportunities. We invite all Tennesseans and visitors to go outdoors and experience our beautiful natural resources.”

The proclamation notes that “Tennessee has a rich and storied tradition of hunting and angling that dates further than the state itself. Tennessee fishing and hunting enthusiasts were among the first conservationists to support the establishment of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and together we have strengthened the focus on conservation sustainability and its habitat.”

NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 to recognize hunters and anglers for their financial contributions to wildlife conservation. The event is celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September. This special day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the rich tradition of wildlife conservation funded by hunting, fishing, and boating license sales.

In 2024, Tennessee’s sportsmen and women generated more than $78 million through the American System of Conservation Funding, a “user pays-public benefits” approach that is widely recognized as the most successful model for funding fish and wildlife management. Last year alone, more than 910,00 hunters and anglers supported Tennessee’s economy through their spending of $13 billion on outdoor activities in the state.

Wildlife and fisheries conservation in Tennessee is primarily funded by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses, boating registrations, and a portion of the Real Estate Transfer Tax. In addition to license sales, TWRA also receives federal grant funding from excise taxes on the sale and manufacturing of certain outdoor recreation gear, firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.