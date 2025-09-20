73.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 20, 2025
APSU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Finish Third in Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius

Austin Peay State University’s Sydney Freeman Captures First-Career Win at Michael Pretorius Invitational. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryNashville, TN Sydney Freeman earned her first-career victory at Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams both earned third-place finishes, Saturday, at Percy Warner Park.

For the second-straight season, the women’s cross country team had an individual win the Michael Pretorious Invitational, as Freeman beat Lipscomb’s top finished by 2.5 seconds in the 5K race and set a personal best with an 18:31.2 time. The next Gov to cross the finish line was Shaye Foster – last season’s event winner – who placed seventh overall. Laure Marie Kidukula, Taylah Upshaw, and Jaedyn Stalnecker wrapped up APSU’s counting scores.

The men’s team earned their third-straight third-place finish at Trevecca’s event. Tahmar Upshaw was the first Gov to cross the finish line with an 20th-place finish in the event, while Will Keefer, Zeniel Lizardo, and Jacob Schweigardt placed 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, respectively.

For news and updates throughout the Austin Peay State University cross country teams' season, follow the programs on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For The APSU Cross Country Teams

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams head to the Bluegrass State for their penultimate meet of the regular season where they will compete in the Louisville Classic, Oct. 4.

Tennessee Department of Education’s Freedom Scholarship Program Sees Successful Launch
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to Western Kentucky in Straight Sets at Diddle Arena
