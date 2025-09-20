Austin Peay State University Hosts Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day Showdown in Clarksville, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Following a seven-match scoreless drought and a 2-1 loss to Bellarmine to open Atlantic Sun Conference play Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is set to face Eastern Kentucky for senior day, starting on Sunday at 1:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (0-6-3, 0-1-0 ASUN) ended its scoreless drought against Bellarmine on Thursday, with junior midfielder Vivian Burke giving the APSU Govs their first goal on a free kick just outside the box. The Govs’ seven-match spell was the longest scoreless streak to begin a season in program history. With Burke’s offensive spark in the Govs’ last match, the team is set up for a successful run in conference play.

Eastern Kentucky (5-2-2, 0-1-0 ASUN) is coming off a 2-0 loss at Lipscomb on Thursday. The Colonels will make the short drive up I-24 and come into Sunday’s match with a one-game losing streak since going unbeaten for six matches, dating back to August 17, when they played at Tennessee.

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the 20th meeting between the Governors and the Colonels.

The APSU Govs are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-61-30 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Sunday’s match marks the seventh time the Govs have played on September 21st.

Austin Peay State University’s record on September 21st is 3-2-1.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at Jacksonville in 2023, where the Govs won by a score of 3-2.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University secured its ninth win against Eastern Kentucky, marking its first victory since March 19th, 2021.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

