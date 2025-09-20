Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Partners in ‘Tune It Tuesday’ Weather Radio Event

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is joining the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Lowe’s for Tune It Tuesday, a statewide weather radio programming event happening on Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm local time.

This initiative aims to help Tennesseans prepare for emergencies by ensuring NOAA Weather Radios are correctly programmed to receive location-specific emergency alerts.

“The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is proud to partner with Lowe’s and TEMA on this effort. NOAA Weather Radios are one of the most reliable ways to get timely and potentially life-saving information during severe weather or other emergencies and are a critical tool when the power is out or cell networks are down,” said Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Batten.

Tune It Tuesday Event Details:

Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025

4:00pm – 7:00pm.

Clarksville Lowe’s: 2150 Lowes Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

EMA personnel will be assisting community members with programming new or existing NOAA Weather Radios.

A limited number of Midland NOAA Weather Radios will be available, first-come, first-served, courtesy of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). In addition, TEMA is providing free batteries for weather radios, while supplies last. Lowe’s will have additional weather radios and other preparedness tools available for purchase.

For more information on weather radio programming, a list of participating counties, and other preparedness resources, visit TEMA’s website.

To learn more about the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/ema.