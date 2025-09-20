90.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Clarksville Living

Montgomery County Republican Women Welcome Tennessee Attorney General as Guest Speaker

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, Curtis Johnson, Jim Durrett and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, Curtis Johnson, Jim Durrett and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Republican Women’s Club recently hosted Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti as their guest speaker for their monthly luncheon at Tanglewood House.

Skrmetti was sworn in to an eight-year term as Tennessee’s Attorney General on September 1st, 2022. Prior to which, he served as Chief Counsel to Governor Bill Lee and as Chief Deputy Attorney General to his predecessor, Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery.

General Skrmetti earned honors degrees from George Washington University, the University of Oxford, and Harvard Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy. He now lives in Franklin, TN with his wife and four children.

Skrmetti talked about the role of the AG’s office, referring to himself as the state’s lawyer, and several issues that they are currently working on, including Tennessee’s Bill to prohibit transitioning treatment for kids, which went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and resulted in a win.

“Tennessee is a unique state,” Skrmetti began his speech to the audience. “In most states, they elect the AG. In five states, the Governor or legislature appoints the AG. In Tennessee, the Supreme Court picks the AG. And it’s an eight-year term. In most states, this is a transitional stop on the way to the Governor’s office, but not here … I’m so grateful. I wake up every morning thanking the Lord for the ridiculous path that led me to this job. It is an incredible opportunity to serve the best state in the country.

Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
