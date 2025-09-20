Silver Alert for Missing Clarksville Woman Resolved, Corlis Manuel Found Safe

Clarksville, TN – The search for 71-year-old Corlis Manuel has come to a safe conclusion. Authorities confirmed that Manuel has been located and is safe, ending a community-wide search that began after a Silver Alert was issued earlier this week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), working alongside the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), issued the Silver Alert after Manuel was last seen on September 19th, 2025, near North Halifax Court in Clarksville. At the time, officials shared that Manuel has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Thanks to the cooperation of law enforcement, state agencies, and the public, Manuel has now been reunited safely. Officials expressed gratitude to the community for their support and vigilance in helping spread the word.