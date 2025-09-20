73.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomeNewsSilver Alert for Missing Clarksville Woman Resolved, Corlis Manuel Found Safe
News

Silver Alert for Missing Clarksville Woman Resolved, Corlis Manuel Found Safe

News Staff
By News Staff
Corlis Manuel
Corlis Manuel

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The search for 71-year-old Corlis Manuel has come to a safe conclusion. Authorities confirmed that Manuel has been located and is safe, ending a community-wide search that began after a Silver Alert was issued earlier this week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), working alongside the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), issued the Silver Alert after Manuel was last seen on September 19th, 2025, near North Halifax Court in Clarksville. At the time, officials shared that Manuel has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Thanks to the cooperation of law enforcement, state agencies, and the public, Manuel has now been reunited safely. Officials expressed gratitude to the community for their support and vigilance in helping spread the word.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to Western Kentucky in Straight Sets at Diddle Arena
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information