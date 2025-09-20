TBI issues Silver Alert for Corlis Manuel in Clarksville, Police Seek Public’s Help

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) for Corliss Manuel.

Corliss is a 71-year-old black female, 4’11” tall, 180 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Corliss was last seen on September 19th, 2025, near the area of North Halifax Court in Clarksville, TN. Corliss was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt, black pants, and possibly carrying a blue suitcase.

Corliss has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Corliss or have information regarding her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.