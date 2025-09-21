Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 21st-25th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents should prepare for an unsettled weather pattern over the coming days as warm, humid conditions combine with frequent storm chances.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the afternoons and evenings, with locally heavy rainfall possible. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect across the county.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Sunday, with the best chance between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb near 87 degrees. South winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances sit at 60 percent, with up to a half inch of rainfall possible in some areas.

For Sunday night, only a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms remains after midnight, and skies will gradually clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall to around 65 degrees, with light south-southeast winds near 5 mph.

The work week begins Monday with a mix of sun and clouds expected, but storm chances return by mid-afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3:00pm, with a high around 89 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will add to the warm, humid feel. Rain chances are high at 70 percent.

The unsettled weather continues with showers and thunderstorms Monday night, likely after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and lows will dip to around 66. Winds will remain light from the south-southeast.

Tuesday will see clouds increase through the day, and showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially after 1:00pm. The high will reach near 84, with south-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances are at 60 percent.

On Tuesday Night, storm chances persist overnight, especially after 1:00am, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover near 66 degrees, with calm to light southwest winds.

Rain and thunderstorms remain likely on Wednesday, with widespread showers expected. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out near 79 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be steady at 5 to 10 mph, and precipitation chances sit at 70 percent.

Storms remain in the forecast Wednesday night, with showers likely. Lows will hold near 65 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Skies will brighten slightly on Thursday with intervals of sun, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms are still likely after 1:00pm. Highs will reach about 79 degrees, with rain chances near 60 percent.

For Thursday night, rain chances decrease to 30 percent overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 60 degrees.

Clarksville-Montgomery County will face several days of active weather, with repeated chances for showers and thunderstorms through midweek. Residents should keep an eye on forecasts and be prepared for brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning.

Conditions should begin to improve late in the week, with cooler and drier air moving in by Thursday night.