Marsha Blackburn Report: Making Memphis Safe Again

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, I was honored to join President Donald J. Trump at the White House as he signed a memorandum to establish a “Memphis Safe Task Force” to put law-abiding Memphians over criminals, combat violent crime, and restore law and order.

We are grateful for everything President Trump has already done to Make Memphis Safe Again with the help of FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I spoke with Director Patel about the success of Operation Viper in Memphis, which resulted in 500 arrests and 100 indictments of violent gang members.

Additionally, President Trump’s decision to send in the National Guard will empower the Memphis Police Department to track down criminals and take them off the street. Time and time again, President Trump has stepped in to restore law and order in blue cities that refuse to protect their own citizens, and I will continue working alongside the Trump administration to hold left-wing officials accountable for the consequences of soft-on-crime agendas.

Read more here, and watch my floor speech about this here.

Weekly Rundown

No child should be pushed into irreversible chemical and surgical mutilation under the guise of so-called ‘gender-affirming care.’ To put a stop to this barbaric abuse of children, I introduced the Chloe Cole Act, which would ban the chemical and surgical mutilation of children and provide detransitioners with legal recourse. Chloe Cole underwent a double mastectomy at age 15, and she has since destransitioned and dedicated her life to protecting children from harmful sex-change operations. My new legislation is also endorsed by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Read more here.

Following the tragic political assassination of Charlie Kirk, we have seen unfathomable and reprehensible comments from radical leftists celebrating his murder. This includes a U.S. Secret Service agent who swore an oath to protect public officials from political assassination. Last week, I called for this agent to be immediately fired after he suggested Charlie Kirk deserved to die. It’s time to root out the rot at the Secret Service.

Read more here.

Last week, new allegations from six Meta whistleblowers exposed Meta’s latest scandal and cover-up of child safety research. Following my Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing examining these allegations, I sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding that he provide all internal research regarding the safety risks and prevalence of users under the age of 13 on its platforms. Additionally, I requested information on its policies and procedures to review research proposals and reports of child exploitation, as well as the use and effectiveness of parental tools.

Read more here.

Recent reporting revealed that leftist activists are using AI facial recognition technology to threaten the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and their families through doxxing. As ICE agents face a massive increase in assaults against them, I sent a letter to Giorgi Gobronidze, the CEO of PimEyes, regarding the use of the company’s artificial intelligence facial recognition technology by leftist activists to dox ICE agents and expose them to threats by criminal gangs like MS-13 and Tren De Aragua. Congress must pass my Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act to protect law enforcement officers from these serious threats.



Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I led a hearing to examine new allegations from six whistleblowers that Meta buried child safety research. Ahead of the hearing, I led a press conference with Senators Klobuchar, Moody, Blumenthal, and two parents, Brian Montgomery and Maurine Molak, who lost their children following exposure to harms on social media.

Read more here, and click here to watch the full hearing.

The One Big Beautiful Bill authorized a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program, which will help strengthen Tennessee’s rural communities and ensure hardworking families receive the quality health care they deserve. This historic investment will build a stronger, healthier future for rural America.

Read more here.

It is critical that Congress reclaim its constitutional authority over government spending to put our country on a more sustainable fiscal path. Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, that is exactly what Republicans are doing.

Read more about this in my weekly column here.