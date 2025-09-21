Nashville Sounds Close Season with 15-Hit Barrage, 11-4 Win Over Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – Nick Kahle collected a career-high four hits and five RBI for the Nashville Sounds in an 11-4 win over the Louisville Bats during the 2025 season finale on Sunday from Louisville Slugger Field. Daz Cameron and Jared Oliva homered, while Jimmy Herron etched a multi-hit game with a solo home run. – Nick Kahle collected a career-high four hits and five RBI for the Nashville Sounds in an 11-4 win over the Louisville Bats during the 2025 season finale on Sunday from Louisville Slugger Field. Daz Cameron and Jared Oliva homered, while Jimmy Herron etched a multi-hit game with a solo home run.

After the Bats put up a run in the bottom of the first off Sounds starter Alexander Cornielle, Nashville answered back in the top of the third against Louisville starter Jose Franco. Herron led off with a solo homer to left, tying the game, 1-1. Kahle singled and came around to score on a homer by Cameron to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Louisville responded with another run in the bottom of the fourth off Cornielle, but Nashville earned the run back in the top of the seventh against Joel Valdez. Oliver Dunn was hit by a pitch, stole second, and moved to third on a throwing error to put a runner in scoring position. A groundball by Oliva allowed Dunn to score and make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Vilade drove in two runs with a single off Sounds reliever Brain Fitzpatrick to tie the game, 4-4.

The Nashville offense woke back up in the top of the eighth off Louisville reliever Levi Jordan. Freddy Zamora singled and Herron reached on a fielding error to put runners on second and third. Kahle notched a base hit, driving in two runs to put the Sounds up 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, Oliva smacked a solo shot over the center field wall to increase the lead 7-4. Anthony Seigler worked a walk and Zamora singled to put runners on first and second. Ethan Murray plated Siegler from second with a base knock to make it an 8-4 ballgame. Kahle lifted a three-run homer to left, capping off a five-run inning for the Sounds.

Louisville went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, finalizing a 11-4 victory for Nashville.

The Sounds finished the second half of the year with a 42-34 record, while finishing the 2025 at 86-63.