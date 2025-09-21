Nashville Sounds Edged 9-8 by Louisville Bats in Extra-Inning Battle

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds fell in extra innings on Saturday night to Louisville 9-8. Nashville jumped out to a 7-1 lead after the top of the third inning but saw a six-run Bats third inning even the score.

Louisville’s only lead of the game came via Edwin Rios’ two-run walk-off home run after Nashville took a 8-7 lead in the top of the 10th inning. Tyler Black and Brandon Lockridge each provided three-hit games for Nashville with Black adding a home run and three RBI in the loss.

Nashville got the scoring started early. Daz Cameron was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and put himself into scoring position by stealing second. Anthony Seigler and Lockridge singled before Black homered to right field to make it 4-0 before registering an out in the top of the first. The Bats answered with consecutive one-out doubles off Josh Maciejewski to add a run in the bottom of the inning.

Lockridge and Black were back at it in the top of the third with each adding their second hits of the night ahead of Oliver Dunn who cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple to make it 6-1. Dunn would later score on a sacrifice fly for Eric Haase to make it 7-1.

Louisville stormed back with a six-run bottom of the third to tie the game at 7-7. Back-to-back singles and a hit batter with one out loaded the bases for Christian Encarnacion-Strand who doubled home a pair of runs of his own.

A RBI single put runners on the corners for David Wendzel who evened the game with a three-run home run to end Maciejewski’s night after allowing seven runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Nate Peterson was the first arm used out of the Nashville bullpen and retired the first two batters he faced to get Nashville out of the third.

Peterson remained in the game and pitched the next three innings without allowing a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Justin Yeager followed with two hitless innings of his own. After each starting pitcher allowed seven runs on seven hits, both bullpens combined to not allow another run until the 10th inning on eight hits combined.

In the top of the 10th, Haase added his second RBI of the night to score Ethan Murray who replaced Luis Urias as a pinch runner. Steward Berroa drew a walk, but the Sounds left two stranded and unable to add any additional runs. Will Childers remained on the mound for Nashville in the 10th after taking over pitching duties for Justin Yeager in the bottom of the ninth and striking out two Louisville hitters while working around a two-out single.

In the bottom of the 10th, Edwin Rios sat on Childers’ curveball offering on the second pitch of his at bat for the walk-off winner and the third walk-off home run allowed by Nashville this season.

The Sounds wrap up the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field with another chance to win the final series of the year. RHP Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 2.79 ERA) will make his second start of the series and third overall in Triple-A after suffering the loss on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CT.