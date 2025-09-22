Austin Peay State University Department of Music Welcomes Dr. Jeremy Reynolds for Clarinet Day, September 28th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is hosting Clarinet Day 2025 on September 28th, 2025.

Registration for the full day’s events is $20.00; the evening recital, held in Mabry Concert Hall at 6:00pm, is free and open to the public.

Full Schedule

12:30pm, – 1:00pm – Registration

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Dr. Spencer Prewitt Masterclass

2:00pm – 3:00pm – Clarinet Choir Rehearsal

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Dr. Jeremy Reynolds Masterclass

5:00pm – 5:45pm – Clarinet Choir Rehearsal

6:00pm – 7:00pm – Evening Recital (open to the public)



Hosted by Dr. Spencer Prewitt and featuring Dr. Jeremy Reynolds, Clarinet Day is an opportunity for local clarinet students to engage in masterclasses and performances on APSU’s campus.

About Dr. Jeremy Reynolds

Clarinetist Dr. Jeremy W. Reynolds joined the faculty of the University of Denver Lamont School of Music after performing as principal clarinetist with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Reynolds has performed on six continents, making his Carnegie Hall debut in 2015 with the Waldland Ensemble.

In addition to his faculty position, he also serves as assistant principal clarinet with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Reynolds has concertized for the International Clarinet Association’s ClarFest, ClariBogota, Clarimania (Poland), Cultural Festival of Portugal’s World Exposition, Australian Clarinet and Saxophone Festival, International Alliance for Women in Music, University of Oklahoma Clarinet Symposium, International Double Reed Society, National Flute Convention, and the Great Southwest Flute Fest.

Equally in demand in an orchestral setting, Reynolds has performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra (Japan), Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Colorado Music Festival, Des Moines Metro Opera, Fresno Philharmonic, New World Symphony, National Repertory Orchestra, National Orchestral Institute, and at the Aspen Music Festival.

He has recorded for MSR Records, Australian Broadcasting Association, Carl Fischer Publishing Company, Potenza Music, Mark Records, and Summit.

For more on this production, contact Prewitt at prewitts@apsu.edu. To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/.

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, the Heydel Hall in the Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.

To learn more about CECA, contact Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.