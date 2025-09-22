Austin Peay State University Volleyball Finishes Nonconference Play with Road Match at Tennessee State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team takes a trip down I-24 for a midweek matchup against Tennessee State on Tuesday at 6:00pm, at Kean Hall in Nashville.

Austin Peay (1-10) enters the match after spending the weekend at Western Kentucky’s Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic, where they dropped a 3-1 match to Bradley and a 3-0 match to WKU. Reagan Anderson was named to the All-Tournament team for her performance in the two games, totaling 29 digs.

Tennessee State (1-10) most recently played in their own Tiger Invitational, where they dropped matches to Indiana State, Idaho, and Chattanooga in Nashville.

The Governors lead the all-time series against the Tigers 57-10, with the series dating back to 1986. The last matchup was a 3-0 Governors win in Nashville on October 16th, 2021.

After their trip to Nashville, the Govs open Atlantic Sun Conference play, September 26th, with a 6:00pm match at North Alabama.

Match Points

The Governors are third in the ASUN with 1.84 aces per set and 81 total aces.

Reagan Anderson ranks third in the conference with 4.09 digs per set and 180 total digs.

Anderson leads the team with 180 digs. She is third with 37 assists.

Taly Cloyd paces the APSU Govs with 96 on the season. She is fourth on the team with 21.0 blocks.

Gianna Tagoa’i is first on the team with 183 assists and 16 aces.

Nya Brown and Dayan Malavé pace the APSU Govs with 31.0 blocks each.

