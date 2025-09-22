Clarksville Honors Manna Cafe Founder Kenny York with Street Dedication

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe Ministries is celebrating fifteen years of being a lifeline in the community by serving tens of thousands of people with nutritious meals, groceries, and other critical assistance. Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, the celebration continues with Manna Cafe hosting a Business Before Hours event beginning at 7:00am. The event will feature breakfast, networking, tours of Manna Cafe, and door prizes.

The highlight of the morning will be Mayor Joe Pitts unveiling a street sign renaming a portion of D Street as Kenny York Memorial Way, to honor the Manna Cafe founder. “We are thrilled and humbled by the love and recognition of Kenny’s calling to serve those in need while restoring hope and dignity,” said Vicki York, Manna Cafe CEO.

Kenny was known for raising awareness about Clarksville’s homeless population by taking to the streets for weeks at a time with a sign that read Do You Care? on the front and Prove It on the back.

The Tuesday celebration will culminate with Vicki York reviving the Prove It movement by taking to the streets like Kenny did, but in a slightly different way — through a 100-mile prayer walk. For ten consecutive days Vicki will walk ten miles, taking various routes throughout Montgomery County and praying for its citizens and the support needed to sustain Manna Cafe Ministries operations.

Interested in attending? Manna would appreciate an RSVP to prepare ample food. RSVP: www.mannacafeministries.org/bbh-signreveal