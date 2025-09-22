Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 22nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 22nd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dak is an adult male Rottweiler. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. Come take him out in the yard and see what a good boy he is and what a great addition to your family. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Big Hoss is a male Labrador Retriever. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard for a visit. Wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Slim Jim is a sweet male mixed breed puppy. He is vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He will need a family committed to continuing his training.

Max is a fantastic adult male mixed breed He is fully vetted, neutered and will be chipped upon adoption. He would enjoy going on adventures, a large yard and lots of adventures. Come visit him and take him out in the yard.

Cumberland is a very sweet male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, will be neutered upon adoption and does very well in his kennel. He loves meeting new people. Come visit him and see for yourself how handsome he is and what a great addition to your family.

Madea is an adult female Domestic short hair. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed upon adoption. Very happy, sweet girl waiting patiently for her forever family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Noah is a male Domestic Short hair kitten. He is vetted, litter trained, and will be neutered upon adoption. Come visit him in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road ( North Clarksville) 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

*Come visit them at their new facility*

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Dad Joke is a Domestic shorthair/Tabby mix kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He loves chasing his siblings, loves other kitties, MUST have another cat in the home please and enjoys racing around with his toys. DJ is a bit of a “lovebite” kind of guy as he loves to give a little nibble on you while he is getting lots of snuggles.Will be a fabulous addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a very sweet, calm and dignified Grey Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Cherry is FIV positive but it is NOT a death sentence. Please research if you are not familiar, but FIV (NOT Feline Leukemia) cats live very long, healthy lives. She is very calm, has been around children, and would love a quiet household to just relax and enjoy life.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean.

He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy.

The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, house-trained, and neutered. Kane has been around children of all energy levels and does very well. Meet and greets are required if other dogs are in the home, and no kitties, please.

He is a tank of a guy, loves being with his people and will love a yard with a solid 6 foot fence so he can zoom around. He is an absolute dream of a boy just waiting for his forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post!

Fosters are always needed.

Kane is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Chewy is a year and a half old Puggle mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Chewy is good with other dogs and children. Chewy is special needs as he is deaf but deaf dogs are very quick to pick up hand signals so let’s give this sweetheart a chance in a loving home.

You can find Chewy and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Rajah is approximately a 4-5 year old male Bengal. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and litter trained. He is quite the chatty fellow and welcomes late night conversation lovers. He is a chatterbox and has never had a problem telling you exactly how he feels. He is quite the communicator and will keep you laughing and entertained. He enjoys the company of other cats and is just an all round social guy.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Maxx is a delightful 6-month-old male Black and Tan Coonhound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Maxx is good with children, other dogs and even cats. He is just a lovebug and is happy snuggling with his people. He would love a yard or long walks to help with his exercise.

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/maxx or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bambalamb is a young adult Black Labrador/Hound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. He does well with other dogs but has high energy so he would do better with children 7 and older just due to his amount of energy. Bambalamb will be a fantastic hiking and jogging buddy as well. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, or hiking buddy, Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Adam is a 13 week old male Lab mix. He is vetted with age appropriate shots and is neutered. He is working very hard with his kennel/house training. This sweet boy loves activities and playing with the other dogs. Adam will need a family who understands he is a puppy and are committed to all that brings including continuing his training. Remember this is easily a 12 year commitment. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!