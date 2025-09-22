Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins Receives Legacy & President’s Award

Montgomery County, TN – At the annual Conference of the Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals (TAPTP) in August, TAPTP honored members whose work has advanced the profession and improved statewide practices. Among those recognized was Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, receiving the Legacy Award.

Erica Gilmore, TAPTP President, shared, “In every capacity of TAPTP leadership, including her service as President and now as Past-Past President, Trustee Wiggins has gone the extra mile to strengthen statewide collaboration and advance the profession of delinquent property tax collection. Her commitment to furthering the organization’s overall goals and her continued service as an active board member have helped shape TAPTP’s success across Tennessee.”

At the spring conference in Paris, TN in early May, the Tennessee County Trustees Association (TCTA) honored Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins with the President’s Award for her outstanding work, leadership, and dedication to advancing the mission of the statewide Trustees Association.

“Kimberly is a leader I can trust to take initiative and engage others to help us to learn and continually grow. She takes on her role as our Education & Vendor Committee with energetic grace.” said Randi French, President of the Tennessee County Trustees Association.

“I am honored to receive the President’s and Legacy awards from two amazing groups of TAPTP and TCTA professionals. It has been a privilege to work alongside these dedicated colleagues across the state of Tennessee, committed to advancing our profession and supporting initiatives that benefit the residents of our communities,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.