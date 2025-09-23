Clarksville Chamber’s July Business After Hours Showcases Regional Airport and Millan Aviation

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Chamber’s July Business after Hours featured two local businesses – Clarksville Regional Airport (CRA) and Millan Aviation, with great food from Nicoletta’s Catering, and dozens of businesses setting up booths to share information.

Brent Fox, Senior Director of Operations for Millan Aviation, talked about his organization’s presence at CRA. “We have five corporate hangars on the grounds here at CRA,” Fox said. “We also have two business jets, 7 and 10 passenger. We are trying to get the word out that this capability exists, and we’re very excited about the opportunity.

CRA Manager John Patterson is going to make some remarks, and then we are inviting people next door to see what we have available for short-term and long-term aircraft storage. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase some of the space we have for aircraft owners. In addition to storage solutions, we offer aircraft management and dry lease services. We also have access to a group of pilots we can point a client to. We just manage and provide the aircraft.”

CRA’s approach to Business after Hours has positioned it among the most anticipated Chamber networking functions of the year.

