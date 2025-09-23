80.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeBusinessClarksville Chamber’s July Business After Hours Showcases Regional Airport and Millan Aviation
BusinessClarksville Living

Clarksville Chamber’s July Business After Hours Showcases Regional Airport and Millan Aviation

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Fabiola Williams, Alyssa Gibson, Lisa Baggett and Kaily Meyer
Fabiola Williams, Alyssa Gibson, Lisa Baggett and Kaily Meyer

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville Chamber’s July Business after Hours featured two local businesses – Clarksville Regional Airport (CRA) and Millan Aviation, with great food from Nicoletta’s Catering, and dozens of businesses setting up booths to share information.

Brent Fox, Senior Director of Operations for Millan Aviation, talked about his organization’s presence at CRA. “We have five corporate hangars on the grounds here at CRA,” Fox said. “We also have two business jets, 7 and 10 passenger. We are trying to get the word out that this capability exists, and we’re very excited about the opportunity.

CRA Manager John Patterson is going to make some remarks, and then we are inviting people next door to see what we have available for short-term and long-term aircraft storage. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase some of the space we have for aircraft owners. In addition to storage solutions, we offer aircraft management and dry lease services. We also have access to a group of pilots we can point a client to. We just manage and provide the aircraft.”

CRA’s approach to Business after Hours has positioned it among the most anticipated Chamber networking functions of the year. 

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Junior ROTC Cadets Compete in APSU Raider Challenge at Fortera Stadium
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information