Historic Riverview Cemetery Tour Brings Clarksville’s Past to Life This Fall

Clarksville, TN – One of Clarksville’s most unique fall traditions is back, and this year’s “A Day with the Dead” Cemetery Tour at Riverview Cemetery on October 4th, 2025, has proven to be more popular than ever.

Presented by McReynolds, Nave & Larson Funeral Home, the guided tour brings history to life as costumed actors portray notable Montgomery County residents laid to rest in the historic Riverview Cemetery, with burials dating back to the 1800s.

Visitors are taken on an hour-long walk through Clarksville’s past, hearing stories that shaped the community we know today.

This year’s event has been met with overwhelming interest, with most sessions already filled to capacity. A limited number of tickets remain for select early tours, offering a rare opportunity for those who have not yet reserved their spot.

Tickets are $15.00 per person (ages 10 and up) and advance registration is required. Tours are not recommended for small children, and pets and strollers are not permitted.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/41YK3jF

“Thanks to McReynolds, Nave & Larson Funeral Home for supporting this program and helping us preserve and share the stories of Clarksville’s history,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance.

For questions, call 931.645.7476 or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.