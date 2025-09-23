Hot Shooting Round Puts Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in the Hunt at Sandestin Classic

Miramar Beach, FL – Led by a five-under 66 from Patton Samuels, five Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers shot under par as the team fired a nine-under 278 to move into a tie for fourth place, Tuesday, with a two-round score of 11-under 557 at Texas State’s Sandestin Collegiate Classic at Raven Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University, which is tied with Mercer, is two shots behind third-place Louisiana-Monroe and three shots behind second-place Middle Tennessee. West Florida leads the Sandestin Collegiate Classic after 36 holes with a score of 16-under 552. Middle Tennessee’s Carter Maneth is the individual leader with an aggregate score of 10-under 132.

Samuels carded a team-best five birdies in a bogey-free second round to move into second place, just two shots off the leader, with a two-round score of eight-under 134.

John Mark Mills carded three birdies and just a single bogey to shoot two-under 69 – his best round as a Governor – and finish the day tied for 28th with a score of one-under 140. Seth Smith, who also tallied a team-best five birdies in the second round, shot one-under 70 and is tied for 15th with a two-round score of three-under 139.

Grady Cox posted the final counting score for Austin Peay State University, tallying three birdies en route to a second-round score of one-under 70; Cox is tied for 44th in the field with a score of two-over 144. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Parker Elkins shot two-over 73 and is tied for 59th with a score of four-over 146.

Competing as an individual, Jack Dyer also shot two-under 69 – his best round as a Governor – and finished the round tied for 28th with a score of one-under 140.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Florida A&M, South Alabama, and Troy for the Sandestin Collegiate Classic’s final round, which begins with a 9:00am shotgun start, Wednesday.

Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

