71.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeSportsHot Shooting Round Puts Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in the...
Sports

Hot Shooting Round Puts Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in the Hunt at Sandestin Classic

News Staff
By News Staff
Patton Samuels Shoots 66 as Five Austin Peay State University Govs Go Under Par at Sandestin Classic. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Patton Samuels Shoots 66 as Five Austin Peay State University Govs Go Under Par at Sandestin Classic. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfMiramar Beach, FL – Led by a five-under 66 from Patton Samuels, five Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers shot under par as the team fired a nine-under 278 to move into a tie for fourth place, Tuesday, with a two-round score of 11-under 557 at Texas State’s Sandestin Collegiate Classic at Raven Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University, which is tied with Mercer, is two shots behind third-place Louisiana-Monroe and three shots behind second-place Middle Tennessee. West Florida leads the Sandestin Collegiate Classic after 36 holes with a score of 16-under 552. Middle Tennessee’s Carter Maneth is the individual leader with an aggregate score of 10-under 132.

Samuels carded a team-best five birdies in a bogey-free second round to move into second place, just two shots off the leader, with a two-round score of eight-under 134.

John Mark Mills carded three birdies and just a single bogey to shoot two-under 69 – his best round as a Governor – and finish the day tied for 28th with a score of one-under 140. Seth Smith, who also tallied a team-best five birdies in the second round, shot one-under 70 and is tied for 15th with a two-round score of three-under 139.

Grady Cox posted the final counting score for Austin Peay State University, tallying three birdies en route to a second-round score of one-under 70; Cox is tied for 44th in the field with a score of two-over 144. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Parker Elkins shot two-over 73 and is tied for 59th with a score of four-over 146.

Competing as an individual, Jack Dyer also shot two-under 69 – his best round as a Governor – and finished the round tied for 28th with a score of one-under 140.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Florida A&M, South Alabama, and Troy for the Sandestin Collegiate Classic’s final round, which begins with a 9:00am shotgun start, Wednesday.

Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Historic Riverview Cemetery Tour Brings Clarksville’s Past to Life This Fall
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information