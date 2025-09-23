Just Plane Fun Day Takes Off September 27th at Clarksville Regional Airport

Clarksville, TN – The annual Just Plane Fun Day, hosted by Clarksville Regional Airport, returns on September 27th, 2025, with a full day of aviation, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. This free community event has become a tradition, uniting families, aviation enthusiasts, and local businesses for a day of fun and camaraderie.

Millan Aviation is proud to participate once again in Just Plane Fun Day, celebrating the spirit of community while showcasing the excitement of aviation. With free admission and activities for all ages, it’s an excellent opportunity to come together to highlight the Clarksville Regional Airport and all that Montgomery County has to offer.

Event Details

Event: Just Plane Fun

Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025, 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Clarksville Regional Airport – Outlaw Field

Highlights Include

Free admission for all attendees

Kids’ activities: bouncy houses and face painting (by Mrs. Stevi, fee)

Scenic helicopter flights (fee) by Aeroluxe

Food trucks (fee): Johnny & Junes, Asulon, La Brisa, Take with Food, Taco Azteca, and

Happy Bun Hot Dogs

Military-affiliated vendors (fee): Fort Campbell Spouses Club, Fort Campbell High School

Cheer Team, Pigtails & Crewcuts, and Color Your Home LLC by Jayla

Live music by Vinny B Band and Still Moves

Aviation-affiliated vendors: Vanderbilt LifeFlight, Wings of Eagles, North Central Institute,

Frequency Change Aviation, Civil Air Patrol, and Millan Aviation

Static aircraft displays throughout the event

Scavenger hunt presented by Millan Aviation

On-site restrooms and security for attendee convenience

Families, aviation enthusiasts, and community members are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in the festivities. With free admission and a full lineup of attractions, Just Plane Fun offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to explore aircraft, enjoy live music, try new food, or connect with local organizations, this event is a can’t-miss community tradition.

For more information about Just Plane Fun, please visit www.facebook.com/share/175m8uqRL3

Photos From Last Year’s Event