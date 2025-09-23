Montgomery County Announces New Wi-Fi Access Added at RichEllen Park, Woodlawn Park, and Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Information Technology Department and Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library are proud to announce new public Wi-Fi additions at RichEllen Park, Woodlawn Park, along with a technology expansion at Downtown Commons, and digital literacy tool offerings at the Public Library, made possible by the Broadband Ready Communities Grant Program.

Montgomery County received a $100,000 Broadband Ready Communities Grant, with no local match required, to expand public Wi-Fi access and support digital literacy programs for underserved residents. Of the total grant, $50,000 was dedicated to installing and expanding public Wi-Fi at County Parks, with service focused on parking lots and hard-surface areas.

This ensures residents, especially those underserved or without reliable home internet, can easily connect from their vehicles or nearby gathering spaces and have convenient options for online services like completing schoolwork and accessing healthcare.

The remaining $50,000 is dedicated to supporting digital literacy initiatives through the Public Library with programs designed to help residents—especially those with limited technology experience—develop practical skills, build confidence using online resources, and gain access to education, employment, healthcare, and other essential services.

“Expanding public wi-fi and digital literacy offerings for our underserved residents is a big step forward in making sure folks right here in Montgomery County have access to the digital tools they need. These options make it easier for them to stay connected to online services and provide the support they need through our Public Library,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“For many of the families I represent, reliable internet and digital skills seem to be a luxury—this investment will serve as a lifeline for them. Our elderly and immobile constituents can access healthcare video calls, students from kindergarten to post-secondary can complete schoolwork, and job seekers can apply for opportunities that require online applications without being left behind. I’m proud to see resources going directly to the communities that need them most, because true progress means everyone in Montgomery County gets equal access to live better.” said Rashidah A. Leverett, Montgomery County Commissioner, District 5.

“Expanding public Wi-Fi to RichEllen Park ensures that families in District 6 have another reliable source of internet close to home. This addition will help students with schoolwork, support parents with essential services, and create new opportunities for connection, education, and access in our community,” said Michael Lankford, Montgomery County Commissioner, District 6.

“Montgomery County IT is proud to have played a role in expanding the coverage of publicly available Wi-Fi for our community through this grant funding. This investment provides residents with reliable, high-speed broadband access at three different parks throughout Montgomery County, with the goal of enhancing connectivity and opportunities for those in our underserved areas.” said Skip Burchett, Montgomery County Information Technology Director.

“At the North Branch Library, we are committed to expanding access and opportunity through inclusive digital literacy initiatives. Our hands-on programs help individuals with limited technology experience build practical skills, gain confidence using online resources, and explore interactive tools—that empower our community to learn, connect, and thrive in a digital world,” said Christina Reidel, Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Director.

About the Broadband Ready Communities Grant Program

The Broadband Ready Communities Grant Program supports initiatives that bring digital access and connectivity directly to constituents, helping communities leverage technology for education, business, healthcare, and public services. The program empowers counties to develop local solutions that address the unique broadband needs of their residents.

About the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act (TBAA)

Enacted in 2017, the TBAA seeks to expand broadband access across the state, particularly in underserved and rural areas, promoting economic growth, educational opportunities, and improved quality of life.