The Warren Medspa Announces Grand Opening Celebration with Ribbon Cutting and Community Festivities

Clarksville, TN – A new era of beauty and wellness is arriving in Clarksville as The Warren Medspa officially opens its doors with a two-day celebration you won’t want to miss.
The excitement begins Wednesday, September 24th, 2025, at 4:00pm with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4:30pm. Guests are invited to stay for an open house until 7:00pm, where they can tour the modern facility, meet the skilled staff, and take advantage of exclusive opening-day promotions.
What to Expect
- Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 4:30pm with Clarksville – Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce
- Facility Tours: Experience the beautifully reimagined space that once housed the beloved Warren Apothecary, view serene treatment rooms, explore the advanced lasers and aesthetic equipment behind our services, and talk with our team about how each treatment can help you achieve your goals.
- Free Mini Consultations with experts on skincare, wellness, and cosmetic treatments
- Special Grand Opening Discounts & Promotional Packages for attendees only
- Complimentary refreshments, giveaways, and opportunities to win spa treatments or gift certificates
- Valet Parking – will be provided
- $18,000 in Luxury Treatment Giveaways: Guests will have the chance to win exclusive treatments and services throughout the event, including:
- (4) $250 The Warren Medspa Gift Cards
- Facials for a Year (The Warren Signature Facial – 1x per month) ($1,140)
- Laser Hair Removal for Women – 1 area of choice, pkg of 6 (up to $1,995)
- Laser Hair Removal for Men – 1 area of choice, pkg of 6 (up to $1,995)
- (2) Lip Filler Treatments ($800 each)
- Medical Microneedling Full Face ($295)
- PRX Biostimulator Facial ($395)
- Radiesse Treatment for Hands ($800)
- (2) Lip Flip w/ Botox ($104 each)
- The Total Skin Solution Laser Service w/ Genius & Ultra ($1,200)
- Glo XO Needling Full Face – Medical Microneedling w/ Exomes ($695)
- Skin Toning Laser Treatment w/ Clarity II ($350)
- Skin Resurfacing Laser Treatment w/ Ultra ($350)
- Wellness Package – IV + Wellness Shot of your choice ($200)
- The Warren Skincare AM/PM Full Regimen ($690)
About The Warren Medspa
The Warren Medspa provides medical-grade skincare, laser treatments, injectables, and wellness services in a relaxing, luxurious environment. Founded by Summer Cumings and Sande Cox,
“Our mission is simple,” said co-founder Summer Cumings. “We listen before we recommend, educate before we treat, and customize every plan. Clients are never just another appointment; they are the reason we do this work”.
From the very first consultation to every follow-up, the team is committed to educating, supporting, and partnering with clients on their journey to feeling their best. Whether addressing a specific concern or exploring new possibilities, the licensed professionals at The Warren MedSpa ensure every client feels seen, heard, and genuinely cared for.
The medspa’s offerings include:
- Injectables including Botox®, Dysport®, and Dermal Fillers
- Facials & Skin Rejuvenation Treatments
- Medical Microneedling & Radio Frequency Microneedling
- PRP & Advanced Combination Therapies
- Laser Skin Resurfacing & Laser Hair Removal
- Chemical Peels & Medical-Grade Skincare
- IV Therapy & Wellness Shots
- GLP-1 Programs for Weight Loss
The mission of The Warren Medspa is simple: to help clients feel at home in their own skin. The team listens before they recommend, educates before they treat, and personalizes every plan to each individual’s goals, comfort level, and timeline.
At The Warren Medspa, clients are never just another appointment; they are the reason the work is done.
Why This Matters: With a growing demand for high-quality aesthetic and wellness services in Clarksville and the surrounding region, The Warren Medspa offers a much-needed destination for those seeking advanced treatments with a patient-centered approach.
The grand opening is a chance for the community to experience this offering first-hand.
Event Details:
- When: Saturday, September 27th | 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Where: 1746 Memorial Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043
- RSVP / More Info: Visit www.thewarrenmedspa.
com/grand-opening/
- The Warren Medspa Website: www.thewarrenmedspa.com/
- Social Media: Follow The Warren Medspa on Facebook & Instagram for updates, behind-the-scenes previews, and giveaways.
- Instagram: @thewarrenmedspa
- Facebook: The Warren Medspa