Austin Peay State University Records Strong 7.1% Enrollment Increase for Fall 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) has released fall 2025 enrollment data for public colleges and universities across the state. This fall’s enrollment data show strong gains across Tennessee institutions, with growth observed in every sector.

In aggregate, total enrollment is up 2.9% in both headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment. First-time freshmen contributed significantly to this growth, increasing by 3.4% in headcount and 2.8% in FTE.

“The enrollment gains we are seeing this fall are a promising sign for Tennessee’s higher education pipeline,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, THEC Executive Director. “As more Tennesseans begin or return to college, we are strengthening our state’s foundation for workforce readiness and future economic growth.”

Key findings from the fall 2025 census include:

Community College Highlights: Jackson State Community College posted the largest headcount growth at 16.6%, followed by Nashville State Community College (9.0%) and Columbia State Community College (8.4%).

University Highlights: The University of Tennessee Southern led university enrollment growth in headcount with an 8.2% increase, followed by the University of Tennessee at Martin (8.0%) and Austin Peay State University (7.1%).

Statewide, enrollment on the 14th day showed growth in nearly every metric, with most public institutions reporting increases in first-time freshmen.

As anticipated, Tennessee State University experienced a decline in first-time freshmen for Fall 2025. The newly appointed permanent President Dwayne Tucker recently hired a new enrollment manager and the institution is implementing a new enrollment strategic plan.

“Momentum is moving in the right direction across Tennessee higher education,” Dr. Gentile said. “Our charge is to ensure that these gains translate into long-term persistence, completion, and stronger outcomes for students and families.”

For more info, visit our website featuring 14th day enrollment data.