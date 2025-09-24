Clarksville Gas and Water Department Cancels September 25th Riverside Drive Utility Work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has announced the cancellation of the planned water valve maintenance on Riverside Drive that was originally scheduled for Thursday, September 25th, 2025, at 10:00pm. The work, which would have required a temporary water outage and road closure, will now be rescheduled at a later date.

The maintenance project is part of preparations for future water valve replacement work. A new date for the Riverside Drive utility work will be announced once it has been determined, according to officials.

Although Thursday’s outage will not take place, Clarksville Gas and Water reminds residents that temporary water service interruptions and periods of low water pressure may still occur as crews continue construction and maintenance projects in the area.

For updates and announcements about upcoming projects, residents are encouraged to visit the Clarksville Gas & Water website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com

