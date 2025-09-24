Millan Foundation and Partners To Host Community Blood Drive in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Millan Foundation, in collaboration with Blood Assurance and United Community Bank, invites the community to join the “Give Back, Give Blood” blood drive on Friday, October 3rd, 2025, from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. Other friends helping to support and promote this life-saving event includes, A&G Diesel, APSU Athletics, APSU Health and Human Performance, and YAIPAK.

Blood Assurance is the sole blood provider for Tennova Healthcare and the emergency helicopter services transporting patients to Nashville. In Nashville, they serve as the primary provider for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Centennial Medical Center, and all TriStar facilities, including the trauma center at TriStar Skyline. They also supply blood to select Ascension Saint Thomas locations.

At Vanderbilt alone, a blood transfusion takes place every seven to eight minutes. To meet the ongoing needs of their hospital partners, Blood Assurance requires 540 donors each day. Every blood donation can make a life-saving difference right here in our community.

With local hospitals depending on a reliable supply of blood, giving is not just a generous act, it’s a vital service for neighbors, friends, and family in an emergency or in everyday medical care.

Event Details

Event: Give Back, Give Blood

Date: Friday, October 3rd, 2025

Time: 1:00:00pm to 7:00pm

Location: The Jude Room, 210 South Third Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Open to: All members of the public who wish to donate

Appointments will be available from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. To sign up, please go to https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/174055 and choose for your preferred time slot. Once you finish registering, you will receive confirmation after signing up.

We encourage members of the Clarksville and surrounding communities to come out and donate. By taking about 30 minutes of your time, you could save lives in our own backyard. Every donation helps ensure Blood Assurance can continue to meet the needs of our local community.

For more information about the blood drive, or to learn more about Blood Assurance and how you can get involved, please email foundation@millanenterprises.com or visit www.bloodassurance.org