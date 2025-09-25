APSU Volleyball Opens ASUN Play at North Alabama and Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team officially begins Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Friday, 6:00pm match at North Alabama and a Sunday 1:00pm match at Central Arkansas.

Austin Peay (2-10, 0-0 ASUN) enters ASUN play after taking a 3-0 win at Tennessee State on Tuesday. The Governors’ .325 hitting percentage was the program’s highest since its .363 at Queens, October 29th, 2022. Taly Cloyd had 10 kills in the win as Brooklynn Merrell led with 15 assists and four aces.

The Governors rank first in the ASUN with 1.96 aces per set and 92 team aces, ranking 26th and 20th in the nation, respectively. Individually, Reagan Anderson is third in the conference with 192 digs and fourth with 4.09 digs per set.

Match Points

This will be the 11th all-time meeting of the Governors and the Lions, with the Lions leading the series 7-3.

Austin Peay State University and the Bears will meet for the seventh time on Sunday, as the Bears lead the series, 4-2.

The Governors are 2-7 on the road this season.

??Scouting Report

North Alabama is 6-7 on the season and is 2-1 at home. Most recently, the Lions fell 2-3 to Liberty to conclude the Houston Cougar Classic.

The Lions went 9-7 in ASUN play last season, defeating the Governors twice. North Alabama fell 3-0 to Lipscomb in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament, November 21st.

Central Arkansas is 3-7 this season and is 2-2 at home. The Bears most recently took a 3-2 win against Oklahoma, September 21st, at the Prince Center.

The Bears went 13-3 in the ASUN in the 2024 season, defeating the Governors twice. UCA fell 3-0 to Lipscomb in the Semifinals of the ASUN Tournament, November 22nd.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After the opening weekend of ASUN play, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home, October 3rd and 4th, as they host Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine.