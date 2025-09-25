Best of Clarksville 2025 set for October 2nd at Governors Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – One of Clarksville’s most beloved community traditions is back! The 29th Annual Best of Clarksville event will take place on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Governors Square Mall.

Known as Clarksville’s largest and longest-running charity fundraiser, this family-friendly evening promises food, fun, performances, and the chance to celebrate local businesses while supporting area nonprofits.

Attendees will enjoy sampling food and drinks from Clarksville’s favorite restaurants and vendors, while also registering for giveaways and participating in family fun activities. Entertainment and live performances will keep the atmosphere lively as the community comes together for a great cause.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, at the gate, or at Natalie’s Dance Studio, Plato’s Closet, or Action Air. Advance tickets are just $10.00, while tickets at the gate are $15.00. Children 12 and under are free.

The event also gives Clarksville residents the opportunity to vote for their favorite businesses. To cast a vote, attendees must purchase a ticket and vote in person during the event. With limited booth space, nominated businesses are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure participation.

This year’s nonprofit recipients include 3 Friend’s Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Judy’s Hope, and Legend’s Hero’s, all of which will benefit directly from event proceeds. Since its founding, Best of Clarksville has been “Made for Local to Support Local,” ensuring that every dollar raised goes right back into the community.

Event Details:

? Location: Governors Square Mall, Clarksville, TN

? Date: Thursday, October 2nd, 2025

? Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm

?? Tickets: $10.00 in advance | $15.00 at the gate | Free for children 12 & under

With community spirit, great food, family fun, and a mission to give back, the 2025 Best of Clarksville promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the very best of the city.

About Best of Clarksville

Since 1996, Best of Clarksville has recognized and celebrated the region’s top businesses

and organizations. Each October, thousands of residents come together to nominate,

attend, and vote—creating both a festive community celebration and a powerful

fundraising tradition.

With 100% of proceeds benefiting local nonprofits, the event has

become one of Clarksville’s largest and most impactful annual gatherings.