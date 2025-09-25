Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 25th-29th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sun and unsettled skies over the next several days, with a chance of midweek showers followed by a stretch of clear and warming weather heading into the weekend and early next week.

On Thursday, there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm, with partly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, but locally heavier in thunderstorms.

A 30% chance of thunderstorms before 7:00pm is in store for Thursday night, which will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. The low will dip to around 56 degrees, with light north-northwest winds becoming calm.

Skies are expected to be clear with sunny conditions on Friday, with a high near 80. Winds will be light, shifting to the north around 5 mph by morning.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 55 degrees. A light north wind will ease to calm overnight.

Another sunny day is on tap Saturday, with a high near 82. Winds remain light, becoming north at 5 mph in the morning.

The evening will be clear and calm Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to around 55 degrees.

For Sunday, sunny skies are expected to continue, with highs reaching around 84 degrees. A light north-northeast breeze will develop at 5 to 10 mph.

A mostly clear night is expected Sunday night with a low near 58. Light northeast winds will become calm overnight.

The new week begins Monday with sunny skies and a high near 85, keeping the warming trend intact.

The forecast rounds out with mostly clear skies Monday night and a low near 59 degrees.

After a brief chance of midweek showers and thunderstorms, Clarksville and Montgomery County can look forward to several days of sunshine, mild nights, and gradually warming afternoons — perfect conditions to enjoy the first full weekend of fall.